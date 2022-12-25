Home / Education / Admissions / IGNOU 2023: Last date to register for B.Ed, PhD and BSc Nursing Entrance Exam

IGNOU 2023: Last date to register for B.Ed, PhD and BSc Nursing Entrance Exam

admissions
Published on Dec 25, 2022 10:58 AM IST

The registration process for IGNOU 2023 B.Ed, PhD, and BSc Nursing Entrance Exam will end today.

IGNOU 2023: Last date to register for B.Ed, PhD and BSc Nursing Entrance Exam
IGNOU 2023: Last date to register for B.Ed, PhD and BSc Nursing Entrance Exam
ByHT Education Desk

The IGNOU Entrance Exams 2023 application window for the B.Ed, B.Sc. Nursing and Ph.D. programmes will close down on December 25. Interested candidates who have not yet submitted an application can do so online at www.ignou.ac.in.

The registration fee for the IGNOU 2023 B.Ed, Phd, and BSc Nursing entrance examination is 1000. The entrance examination for IGNOU 2023 B.Ed, PhD, and BSC Nursing will be conducted on January 8.

Here's the direct link to apply for IGNOU 2023 entrance examination

IGNOU 2022: How to apply for BED/PHD/BSC Nursing

Visit the official website at ignou.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link, “ Application form for BED / PHD / BSC Entrance Test- January 2023”

Click on the link for your examination

Fill in the application form

Upload all documents required

Pay the application fees

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ignou admissions
ignou admissions

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 25, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out