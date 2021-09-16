IGNOU extends registration deadline for admission to July 2021 session

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the registration deadline for admission to ODL and online programmes for the July 2021 Session till September 23, the University has said in a press release. The IGNOU July 2021 session admission can be done at ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU admission

The last date of Fresh Admission for the July 2021 Session for ODL & Online Programmes has further been extended by the University till 23rd September 2021. The interested candidates can apply through Online Admission Portal for ODL programmes: https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/, the press release reads.

“The fresh applicant is required to create new registration and submit all the details and choose the programme he/she wants to pursue. The applicant should read the instructions carefully while submitting the application. The university offers programmes in various disciplines At Masters' Degrees, Bachelors' Degrees, PG Diploma and Diploma, PG Certificate & Certificate Programmes And Appreciation/Awareness levels,” the press release adds.

IGNOU has extended the registration deadline for admission to July 2021 session several times.