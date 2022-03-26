IGNOU January 2022 session registration deadline extended again

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has again extended the last date to apply for the January 2022 admission session. Learners can register themselves for undergraduate and postgraduate course offered in open and distance learning (ODL) and online modes, except for certificate, semester based & merit-based programmes, up to March 31.

For ODL courses, IGNOU admission registration 2022 website is ignouiop.samarth.edu.in and for Online courses, the website is ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

During this window, learners can also apply for re-registration. While fresh admission is for new candidates, re-registration is for already existing learners.

“The last date of Fresh Admission to PG/UG Online/ODL mode (except certificate, semester based & merit-based Programs) & Re-registration for Jan 22 Session extended till 31st March,” IGNOU tweeted.

The last date of Fresh Admission to PG/UG Online/ODL mode (except certificate, semester based & merit-based Programs) & Re-registration for Jan 22 Session extended till 31st March

ODL https://t.co/7U6I9tD8AF

Online https://t.co/CEsoSY4bua

Re-registration https://t.co/riYt3W99Hi — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) March 26, 2022

Previously, the last date to apply for online programs and ODL programs was March 25.

IGNOU Admission 2022: Steps to apply

Go to the website mentioned here.

Register and generate login credentials.

Key in your credentials and log in.

Fill the application form, upload documents.

Pay your application fees and submit.

Download the application form, take a print out.

IGNOU offers more than 200 programs in various disciplines including Masters degrees, Bachelors degrees, PG and Diploma and Diploma, PG Certificate and Certificate programs and Appreciation/Awareness level programs.