IGNOU July Admissions 2022: Registration for UG, PG courses extended till Oct 31

Indira Gandhi National Open University has extended the registration date for IGNOU July Admissions 2022. The registration date for fresh admission for PG and UG programme, both for online and ODL mode has been extended till October 31, 2022.

The admission for certificate and semester-based Programmes is closed for July 2022 admission cycle. Candidates who have to apply for the courses can follow these simple steps given below to apply.

Direct link to apply here for ODL program

Direct link to apply here for Online program

IGNOU July Admissions 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in or ignouiop.samarth.edu.in

Click for new registration and enter the login details.

Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Once done, click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Earlier, the last date to apply for these programmes was till October 27, 2022, which has been extended. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IGNOU.

