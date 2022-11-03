Home / Education / Admissions / IGNOU launches MA in Arabic in ODL mode, registration open

IGNOU launches MA in Arabic in ODL mode, registration open

Published on Nov 03, 2022 03:22 PM IST

Interested candidates can apply for IGNOU's MA Arabic course on ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

School of Foreign Languages, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched Master of Arts(Arabic) or MAARB in open and distance learning mode, which will begin from the July 2022 session. Interested candidates can apply on ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Dr. Ausaf Sayeed, Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs launched the programme along with Prof. Nageshwar Rao, Vice-Chancellor, IGNOU, the university said in a statement.

Candidates with a bachelor's degree in Arabic, or bachelor's degree in any discipline with advanced diploma/diploma/certificate in Arabic can apply for the course.

Click here for information on the course.

Click here to apply.

The duration of the course is 2 years and the fee is 5,400 per year along with applicable registration fee.

Prof. Rao in his presidential address appreciated the efforts put in by the faculty of School of Foreign Languages in launching the programme and shared that the MA Programme in Arabic is very popular and has reached 1000 plus enrolments already, while the online certificate programs in Arabic has 3000 enrollments. He said that the Online mode of the programme will be launched later which would be more popular among the Indian diaspora in these Arabic speaking countries.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
