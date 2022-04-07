IGNOU Ph.D Exam 2022: Interview schedule for all courses released, check here

Indira Gandhi National Open University has released interview schedule for all courses for IGNOU Ph.D Exam 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the written examination can check the interview schedule on official website of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.

The interview schedule has been released for all courses including – Chemistry, Women Studies, Political Science, Environmental Science, Hindi, Life Science, Interdisciplinary and Trans-disciplinary Studies, Geology, Mathematics, Anthropology, Urdu and Child Development. Candidates who will appear for the interview can follow these simple steps to download interview schedule.

<strong>Direct link to check interview schedule&nbsp;</strong>

IGNOU Ph.D Exam 2022: How to download Interview schedule

Visit the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.

Click on IGNOU Ph.D Exam 2022 Interview schedule link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the subject name.

Click on the subject and check the interview schedule.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The written examination result was declared on April 2, 2022. The examination was conducted on February 24 in 30 Cities across the country in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. A total of 18687 candidates had registered for the examination out of which 9196 candidates had appeared for the examination. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IGNOU.

