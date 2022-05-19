Home / Education / Admissions / IGNOU TEE June 2022: Assignment submission date extended till May 31
IGNOU TEE June 2022 assignment submission date has been extended till May 31, 2022. Candidates can check the official notice on ignou.ac.in. 
Published on May 19, 2022 02:07 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Indira Gandhi National Open University has extended the assignment submission date for IGNOU TEE June 2022. The last date to submit the assignment is till May 31, 2022. The official notice can be checked by all the appeared candidates on the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.

The official notice reads, “With the approval of the Competent Authority, the last date for submission of assignments (both in hard and soft copy) for the Term-end-Examination, June 2022 has been further extended up to 31st May 2022. This issues with the approval of the competent authority.”

Earlier, the last date to submit the assignment was extended till May 15, 2022, which has again been extended. The varsity took its official twitter account to share the details.

IGNOU conducts Term End Examination in December and June every year. Ahead of the examinations candidates will have to submit the assignments either physically or online. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of IGNOU.

Topics
ignou ignou tee june education + 1 more
