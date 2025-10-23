IIFT MBA Admissions 2026: Registrations underway at iift.ac.in, apply via direct link | Check eligibility, fees & more

Indian Institute of Foreign Trade has begun the registration for IIFT MBA Admissions 2026. Candidates who want to apply for MBA (International Business) 2026-2028 at Delhi, Kolkata, GIFT City, and Kakinada campus and MBA (Business Analytics) 2026-2028 at Delhi Campus can register on the official website at iift.ac.in. IIFT MBA Admissions 2026: Register for MBA (International Business) 2026-2028 and MBA (Business Analytics) 2026-2028 via direct link given here.

According to the schedule, the last date for application form submission and payment of fees is November 28, 2025 (up to 11:59 PM).

DIRECT LINK TO REGISTER FOR IIFT MBA ADMISSIONS 2026 The admission process for foreign nationals/NRIs will begin from February 2026, subject to approval of regulatory bodies, IIFT informed.

Selection process IIFT will use score of CAT 2025 and other defined parameters to shortlist candidates.

Candidates who are shortlisted on the basis of CAT 2025 score and other parameters will be called for second round of the admission process consisting of Group Discussion and Personal Interview.

GD/PI will be conducted in physical mode at Delhi, Kolkata, Kakinada, GIFT City, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Indore, Lucknow and Mumbai.

MBA (International Business) Eligibility: A candidate should hold a recognized Bachelor's degree of minimum 3 years’ duration in any of the disciplines with minimum 50 per cent marks. For candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), the Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Disability (PWD) categories, the minimum marks required is 45 per cent. Candidates appearing for a qualifying examination can also apply, subject to the submission of proof of the requisite qualification by October 31, 2026. There is no age limit to apply for IIFT MBA Admissions 2026. Seats available There are 240 seats each at Delhi and Kolkata campus, 120 seats at GIFT City campus and 120 seats at Kakinada campus.

Campus-wise fee structure Delhi - Rs. 21.82 lacs Kolkata - Rs. 21.32 lacs Kakinada - Rs. 19.68 lacs (Excluding Boarding & Lodging charges) GIFT City - Rs. 19.68 lacs (Excluding Boarding & Lodging charges) ₹10,000 should be paid as a refundable security deposit for each campus.

Candidates belonging to SC, ST and PwD categories will be given 50 per cent concession in tuition fee only. If the accommodation is given on single or triple occupancy, the above-mentioned fee will vary accordingly, IIFT said.

In case of withdrawal, the fee will be refunded as per guidelines of UGC, and the process will take a tleast 2 months.

MBA (Business Analytics) Eligibility Candidates must hold a Bachelor’s degree with a minimum 50 per cent marks in aggregate or 5.0 CGPA out of 10. The student should have Mathematics / Statistics as one of the subjects at the Graduation level. Or, candidates must hold B.Tech / B.E. degree in any discipline from a recognized university/institute with at least 50 per cent marks in aggregate or 5.0 CGPA out of 10. Or, the candidate must hold a Bachelor’s degree with a minimum 50 per cent marks in aggregate or 5.0 CGPA out of 10, with Mathematics as a subject at the 10+2 level. Applied Mathematics in 10+2 will not be considered. Candidates appearing for a qualifying examination can also apply, subject to the submission of proof of the requisite qualification by October 31, 2026. There is no age limit. Seats available There are 60 seats for MBA (Business Analytics) at Delhi campus.

Fee structure: The total fee for MBA (Business Analytics) is 17,87,506. Rs.5,000 needs to be paid as refundable security deposit.

The covers Tuition fee and other charges for Library, Computer & Internet facility, Medical Insurance, Alumni & Students body.

Further, it will be a completely non-residential programme.

Candidates belonging to SC, ST and PwD category are eligible for 50 per cent concession in tuition fee only.

Application fee: 1. MBA (International Business) i) General / OBC-NCL, EWS - Rs.3000

ii) SC/ST/PwD/Transgender - Rs.1500

2. MBA (Business Analytics) i) General / OBC-NCL, EWS - Rs.2000

ii) SC/ST/PwD/Transgender - Rs.1000

The application fee once paid will not be refunded, IIFT said.

IIFT MBA Admission 2026: Steps to apply Candidates can apply for IIFT MBA Admissions 2026 by following the steps mentioned below: