IIIT Hyderabad Launches online minor programme in Modern Machine Learning

ByHT Education Desk
Published on: Jul 18, 2025 06:45 pm IST

This new programme,the institute said, is aimed at empowering UG students with cutting-edge skills in one of the most transformative fields in technology.

International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Hyderabad has launched an online minor programme in Modern Machine Learning through its Flexible Learning and Outreach Division.

IIIT Hyderabad Launches online minor programme in Modern Machine Learning (Representational image)(Unsplash)
IIIT Hyderabad Launches online minor programme in Modern Machine Learning (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Also read: IIT Guwahati’s latest MTech programme doesn’t require GATE score, see details

This new programme,the institute said, is aimed at empowering undergraduate students with cutting-edge skills in one of the most transformative fields in technology.

Students who are in the third year or above of their undergraduate studies in fields related to Science, Mathematics, Engineering, and Technology are eligible to apply.

The institute said the one-year course has been designed to run along with the regular academic calendar and follows a flexible, modular format featuring live interactive sessions, hands-on labs, real-world projects, and expert mentorship from IIIT-H faculty.

Prof. Venkatesh Choppella, Associate Dean of the Division of Flexible Learning at IIIT Hyderabad, said, “Machine Learning is rapidly transforming every sector, and our aim is to equip students with a strong foundation and hands-on experience in this high-demand field”.

Prof. Ramesh Loganathan, Head of the Outreach Division, added, “This Program offers students the opportunity to develop specialized expertise in Machine Learning while continuing their core degree programs”.

Key highlights of the programme:

  • Mode: Online
  • Duration: One year
  • Start date: August 25, 2025
  • The programme is structured into five terms: Foundations of ML, Modern ML, Applied AI: Computer Vision, Applied AI: NLP, and Capstone Project Flexible credit structure leading to individual course certificates or Minor certificate in Modern Machine Learning
  • The course will have live sessions with IIIT-H faculty, project-based assessments, and continuous feedback.
  • It is also a pathway to research at IIIT-H, especially when the minor programme is followed by advanced certificate programmes offered by IIIT-H.

Important Dates:

Applications open: July 26, 2025

Application deadline: August 15, 2025

Programme start date: August 25, 2025

Interested students need to submit their basic academic details, a government-issued ID, and a recent photograph. The complete programme details are available at: https://dfl.iiit.ac.in/courses/minor/mml

