IIM CAT 2024 registration date extended, candidates should ensure to meet these eligibility requirements

The registration date for CAT 2024 has been extended to September 20, 2024, by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM). Candidates willing to appear in the exam can submit their applications on the official website at iimcat.ac.in. IIM CAT 2024: Eligibility requirements that all candidates should remember. (HT Archive)

To apply, candidates can click on this direct link.

Candidates should note that the registration fee is ₹1250/—for SC, ST, and PwD category candidates and ₹2500/—for all other categories. The application fee should be made online.

It may be mentioned here that candidates who wish to appear for the Common Admission Test must meet the eligibility criteria before submitting their applications.

In this article, we will look at what the eligibility requirements are:

Candidates must hold a Bachelor’s Degree, with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA (45% in the case of candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Disability (PwD) categories), awarded by any University or educational institution recognised by the government.

Candidates appearing for the final year of the Bachelor’s degree/equivalent qualification examination and those who have completed degree requirements and are awaiting results can also apply.

If selected, such candidates will be allowed to join the programme provisionally only if they submit a certificate from the Principal/Registrar of their University/Institution (issued on or before the date as stipulated by the respective IIM) stating that they have completed all the requirements for obtaining the Bachelor’s degree/equivalent qualification on the date of issue of the certificate.

Candidates may also have completed a professional degree (CA/CS/ICWA (CMA)/Fellow of the Institute of Actuaries of India (FIAI)) with the required percentage.

The percentage of marks obtained by the candidate would be calculated based on the practice as followed by the respective University/Institution. In the case of grades/CGPA, the conversion to percentage of marks would be based on the procedure as certified by the respective University/Institution, states Indian Institutes of Management.

Candidates must declare and maintain a valid and unique email account and a mobile phone number throughout the selection process.

The mere fulfilment of the minimum eligibility criteria will not ensure consideration for shortlisting by IIMs.

Meanwhile, according to the official website, the CAT 2024 admit card will be available on November 5, and the examination will be held on November 24, 2024. CAT will be conducted in test centers spread across around 170 test cities.

For more information, candidates can visit the official website.