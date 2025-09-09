IIM Kashipur, Raipur, Ranchi and Tiruchirappalli launch Joint Admission Process 2026 for MBA admissions

The Indian Institutes of Management Kashipur, Raipur, Ranchi and Tiruchirappalli are launching the Joint Admission Process (JAP) 2026 for MBA admissions. JAP 2026: IIM Raipur will handle the admission process for all four participating IIMs.

IIT Raipur will be the coordinator of JAP 2026 and handle the admission process for all four participating IIMs.

Notably, JAP 2026 is aimed at streamlining the admissions process for aspirants, allowing them to apply to four IIMs through a single window.

Aspirants will be eligible to get admission in any of the four participating IIMs, through a joint admission process, after the declaration of CAT result.

Prof. Sanjeev Prashar, Director-In-Charge, IIM Raipur, expressed gratitude o the announcement of the Joint Admission Process (JAP) 2026 that fosters collaboration among four premier IIMs.

He said, “This initiative exemplifies our commitment to resource optimization, student-centric admissions, and strengthening the IIM brand for future leaders. JAP 2026 reflects our dedication to maintaining high standards and opening new opportunities for aspiring MBA candidates.”