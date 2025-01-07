IIT Delhi launches executive programme in robotics to bridge the skill gap

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) launched its Executive Programme in Robotics with an aim to bridge the skill gap by equipping learners with the expertise to thrive in the technological landscape. The programme will be delivered through live interactive sessions in a Direct-to-Device (D2D) format

About the programme:

The executive programme covers the entire spectrum, from foundational principles to advanced applications. Learners will acquire hands-on experience in constructing robotic devices, programming, and utilising cutting-edge tools such as sensors, actuators and the Robotics Operating System (ROS) to design and coordinate sophisticated robotic systems, informed IIT Delhi.

The curriculum includes six meticulously developed modules:

Fundamentals of Robotics and Automation

Sensing and Perception

Actuators and Motion

Modelling, AI and Machine Learning

Embedded Control and Mechatronics

Applications and Future Directions.

“Robotics is no longer a concept of the future—it is present, reshaping industries and improving lives. Through the Executive Programme in Robotics, we aim to cultivate a new generation of innovators and leaders who will pioneer advancements in robotics, driving growth and sustainability. With unparalleled insights and practical knowledge, our learners will be empowered to navigate the complexities of this dynamic field, seizing opportunities that redefine the industrial landscape,” said Professor Arnab Chanda, Associate Professor, Centre for Biomedical Engineering, IIT Delhi.

Learners will also work with industry-relevant tools such as CAD software, 3D printers, and Arduino, enabling them to engage in real-world projects and gain industry-aligned skills.

The programme will be delivered through live interactive sessions in a Direct-to-Device (D2D) format, featuring industry-relevant lectures, tutorials, hands-on tools and projects, informed the press release.

