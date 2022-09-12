IIT Gandhinagar to host virtual Open House for JEE Advanced qualified candidates

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhinagar will host a live ‘JEE Open House’ session for prospective BTech students at 6 pm on September 15, 2022.

The virtual interactive event aims to guide JEE Advanced qualified students and their parents about different engineering programmes at IITs, various career opportunities and help them better understand the IIT system to make informed choices, an official statement said.

Students and parents can participate in this session for free at https://iitgn.ac.in/openhouse/

The IITGN JEE Open House event will include sessions with Deans of Academic and Student Affairs, Head of Counselling, Coordinator of Student Wellbeing Initiative besides current students and alumni of the Institute, as well as a session with Prof Amit Prashant, Director, IITGN, the institute has informed.

Sharing the purpose behind organising the IITGN JEE Open House for students and their parents, Prof Nithin George, Dean of Academic Affairs, IITGN, said, “Our experience is that prospective students and parents have questions like “Which branch is best aligned to my interests?”, “What are the possibilities of pursuing my interests even if I do not get admission to a branch of my choice?”, and “Can I do a BTech degree in two branches simultaneously? The IITGN JEE Open House is our attempt to address those questions and propose suggestions so that students will have better clarity in making their choices.”

Prof Sivapriya Kirubakaran, Dean of Student Affairs, IITGN, said, “It is very likely that IIT aspirant students and their parents may have many questions and confusion when they are at one of the most important junctures of their lives. With this Open House, we want to help the prospective students clear their doubts regarding various disciplines, programmes, course structures, and opportunities offered at various IITs, including IIT Gandhinagar, and encourage them to make informed choices about institute, student life, and the vibrancy we built in our campus.”