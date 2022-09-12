Home / Education / Admissions / IIT Gandhinagar to host virtual Open House for JEE Advanced qualified candidates

IIT Gandhinagar to host virtual Open House for JEE Advanced qualified candidates

admissions
Published on Sep 12, 2022 03:18 PM IST

The virtual interactive event aims to guide JEE Advanced qualified students and their parents about different engineering programmes at IITs, various career opportunities and help them better understand the IIT system to make informed choices, an official statement said.

IIT Gandhinagar to host virtual Open House for JEE Advanced qualified candidates
IIT Gandhinagar to host virtual Open House for JEE Advanced qualified candidates
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhinagar will host a live ‘JEE Open House’ session for prospective BTech students at 6 pm on September 15, 2022.

The virtual interactive event aims to guide JEE Advanced qualified students and their parents about different engineering programmes at IITs, various career opportunities and help them better understand the IIT system to make informed choices, an official statement said.

Students and parents can participate in this session for free at https://iitgn.ac.in/openhouse/

The IITGN JEE Open House event will include sessions with Deans of Academic and Student Affairs, Head of Counselling, Coordinator of Student Wellbeing Initiative besides current students and alumni of the Institute, as well as a session with Prof Amit Prashant, Director, IITGN, the institute has informed.

Sharing the purpose behind organising the IITGN JEE Open House for students and their parents, Prof Nithin George, Dean of Academic Affairs, IITGN, said, “Our experience is that prospective students and parents have questions like “Which branch is best aligned to my interests?”, “What are the possibilities of pursuing my interests even if I do not get admission to a branch of my choice?”, and “Can I do a BTech degree in two branches simultaneously? The IITGN JEE Open House is our attempt to address those questions and propose suggestions so that students will have better clarity in making their choices.”

Prof Sivapriya Kirubakaran, Dean of Student Affairs, IITGN, said, “It is very likely that IIT aspirant students and their parents may have many questions and confusion when they are at one of the most important junctures of their lives. With this Open House, we want to help the prospective students clear their doubts regarding various disciplines, programmes, course structures, and opportunities offered at various IITs, including IIT Gandhinagar, and encourage them to make informed choices about institute, student life, and the vibrancy we built in our campus.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
education news
education news

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 12, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out