IIT Indore to launch BTech in Space Science and Engineering

Published on Mar 14, 2023 03:08 PM IST

The inaugural batch will have an intake capacity of 20 students. Admission to the programmer will be given through Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced.

ByHT Education Desk

Department of Astronomy, Astrophysics and Space Engineering (DAASE), Indian Institute of Technology Indore (IIT Indore) on Tuesday announced a new programme – BTech in Space Science and Engineering – which will begin from July 2023.

“We are happy to announce the beginning of a new and unique BTech programme at @IITIOfficial -- BTech in Space Science and Engineering, from July 2023. We are starting with 20 seats and admission is through IIT JEE,” DAASE, IIT Indore tweeted.

DAASE said this will be an unique interdisciplinary BTech programme which envisions imparting state-of-the-art knowledge in the domain and developing skilled human resources to meet the demand of space and allied sectors.

Students of this programme will be able specialize in Space Instrumentation - Detectors & Payloads, Imaging & Data Analytics, Remote Sensing & Atmospheric Engineering or Astronomy & Astrophysics, it added.

For more details, click here.

