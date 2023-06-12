IIT Madras to host demo day for JEE aspirants on June 24

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) is organising a ‘Demo Day’ where Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2023 aspirants can visit the campus for a special one-day experience. IIT Madras announces demo day for JEE aspirants (Archives)

The event will he held online on June 17 and 18 and the offline event is scheduled for June 24, IIT Madras said, adding that interested ones can register on visit.askiitm.com till June 16.

Visitors will get to see the campus, ask questions to current students, faculty and recent alumni of the institute, IIT Madras has said in a press statement.

They will also get to attend a few demo lectures and meet the student clubs, it said.

Prof. V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “From 2000 to 2009, as a faculty member, I used to participate in ‘counselling’ during which JEE students would come to IIT Madras to talk to faculty members. We would answer questions about academics, placements, safety, sports, and food, among other topics.”

“Talking to us would calm the anxieties of students and parents. This in-person counselling was stopped in 2010 when the process turned online. I am so thrilled that students this year will get that opportunity to come to campus, get their doubts cleared, and then fill in their choices in online counselling," he added.

The event is is part of the AskIITM initiative designed and run by alumni and students, IIT Madras has informed.

The institute further informed that aspirants can ask questions about courses, faculty, campus life, placements and more through the website, askiitm.com, as well and a team of alumni and student volunteers would answer those.

“Additionally, there are also more than 200 videos on Instagram and YouTube about various topics related to IIT Madras (http://instagram.com/askiitm/ & https://www.youtube.com/@askiitm).”

Amrutash Misra, an IIT Madras alumni who is leading this initiative, said, “We have created video answers to many of the questions received last year. For placement-related questions, we have created a separate microsite with jobs data from the current graduating batch. So there is a lot of relevant information for aspirants.”