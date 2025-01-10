IIT Mandi invites applications for its MBA in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence Program, check details

The School of Management at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi is inviting applications from interested candidates for its flagship MBA in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (DS&AI) program for the academic year 2025-27. The selection process includes a group discussion and/or personal interview after the basic screening process based on eligibility criteria.(Official website)

The flagship MBA program, launched in 2022, aims to create management professionals with a deep understanding of data-driven decision-making and AI-powered business strategies, informed IIT Mandi.

About the program:

The program offers a business curriculum based on industry needs and a data-driven approach.

Program Highlights:

● Techno-Management Focus: Integrates management concepts with data science, AI, and machine learning techniques.

● Industry-Aligned Curriculum: Tailored to meet contemporary business challenges and industry demands.

● Cutting-Edge Facilities: Access to advanced labs, research infrastructure, and IIT Mandi’s business incubator.

● Practical Exposure: Internships, live projects, and industry collaborations to provide hands-on experience.

● Global Outlook: International exchange programs and collaborations with leading academic and corporate institutions.

The School of Management at IIT Mandi hosts a range of expertise through its faculty members in areas including data science, artificial intelligence, operations management, financial management, marketing management, consumer behavior, human resource management, strategy, and others. Participants of the program secured an average CTC of 16 LPA and the highest CTC of 39 LPA in previous placements. Key recruiters include top firms across Analytics, Consulting, Finance, and AI-driven domains, mentioned the press release.

“Our MBA program in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence addresses the growing need for professionals who can leverage data and AI to make impactful business decisions. IIT Mandi continues to focus on innovation and practical learning, equipping students to meet modern business challenges with confidence and competence," said Prof Laxmidhar Behera, Director of IIT Mandi.

Regarding Admissions:

Students can apply for the program by choosing one of the two categories of eligibility.

In the first category, the school admits candidates who have earned a Bachelor’s or Master’s degree from centrally funded technical institutions or institutions ranked among the top 100 in the NIRF 2024 rankings (Overall Category or Engineering Category).

In the second category, the applicants who have appeared in CAT 2024 can apply based on their CAT score. The applicants are required to have a minimum CGPA in their qualifying degree.

Selections Process:

The selection process includes a group discussion and/or personal interview after the basic screening process based on eligibility criteria. The deadline for online applications is January 31, 2025 (till 5:00 PM).

“This MBA program blends analytics, management, and technology to cultivate sharp business acumen, preparing the students to excel in today’s data-driven economy. We are committed to providing a transformative learning experience that fosters innovation, enhances thinking abilities, and develops strong leadership aptitudes," said Prof Anjan K Swain, Chairperson of the School of Management.

For more information, visit the official website.

