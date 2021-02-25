Ireland announces UG, PG scholarships worth 12,00,000 Euros for Indian students
The government of Ireland on Thursday announced undergraduate and postgraduate scholarships worth 12,00,000 Euros for Indian students.
It will host a virtual showcase (an education fair) on February 27 to bring together 20 of Ireland's top higher education institutions with prospective students from all across India and Sri Lanka.
The scholarship amount marked for Sri Lankan students is 3,00,000 lakh Euros, read the statement issued by the government.
"There are various choices with regards to scholarships. Firstly, the higher education institutes of Ireland themselves are offering merit based scholarships.
"Besides, Education in Ireland, as a national brand, will be giving scholarships to 10 Indian students on the day of the showcase," said Giles O'Neill, Director of Education In Ireland.
The virtual showcase, an event specifically for students in South Asia, includes 20 of Ireland's top higher education institutions, that are offering globally recognized UG and PG programmes in business, science, engineering and humanities. Officials from the Irish Visa Office in New Delhi will also speak and participate at the event, it said.
The institutes participating in the virtual showcase include Institute of Technology Carlow, Trinity College, Dublin, Griffith College, Athlone Institute of Technology, University College Cork and Dundalk Institute of Technology.
"We are glad to announce the second virtual showcase of Education in Ireland. These courses prove to be an ideal stage to offer students continuous real-time meetings, live Q&A sessions, audio and video chats with the faculty and experts of the institutions in addition to assisting the students to boost commitment in a more viable way," said Barry O'Driscoll, regional manager, India & South Asia for Education in Ireland.
Participants at the upcoming event can also attend detailed seminars and info sessions on studying in Ireland, talk with college representatives and agents, get advice from official Irish government representatives, learn about scholarships, have the visa process explained, and pose inquiries.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DU ready to consider combination of test, Class 12 marks for UG slots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC imposes ₹5 crore fine on UP college, forms trust to help needy students
- The Supreme Court on Wednesday imposed a hefty fine of ₹five crore on a medical college in Uttar Pradesh for illegally admitting MBBS students.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NEET PG 2021 registration begins, here's how to apply and direct link
- The registration process for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Post Graduate (NEET-PG) examination 2021 began on Tuesday, February 23.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NEET PG 2021: Registration process begins today, check details before applying
- The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has released the official notification for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Post Graduate (NEET-PG) examination 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WBJEE 2021 registration process to begin today, check details here
- Once the application process starts, interested and eligible will be able to apply for the WBJEE 2021 online at wbjeeb.nic.in on or before March 23, 2021, until 5 pm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
25,000 private school teachers, others to protest 30% fee cut in Karnataka
- As Karnataka government has decided not to reverse its decision to impose a 30% cut on tuition fees, more than 25,000 teachers, non-teaching staff and management members from several private schools in the state will take out a rally in Bengaluru on Tuesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra: No fee regulation for reserved candidates in pro courses, says MNVS
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Regular classes to resume for students of class 1 to 5 from March 1 in Bihar
- Bihar education department has allowed the resumption of regular classes for students of class 1 to 5 from March 1 onwards across the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to inaugurate super specialty hospital in IIT Kharagpur on February 23
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The Scindia School Gwalior entrance test on February 27, check details
- The Scindia School Gwalior, a Boys’ Boarding School, will conduct its entrance test (Scindia Aptitude Analysis) for academic year 2021-22 on Saturday, February 27.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Nursery Admissions 2021: Provide 30-day relaxation on age limit, says DoE
- Delhi Nursery Admissions 2021: The online application process for nursery admission in Delhi schools for the academic session 2021-22 began on February 18, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Under NEP 2020, AU plans 4 year UG courses, multidisciplinary studies
- Prof Rizvi made a powerpoint presentation detailing the vision of AU for the implementation of the new NEP before the central university’s academic council during its meeting held in the law faculty's conference hall on Thursday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Admission process under RTE quota in Maharashtra likely to start next week
- The admission process under the 25% Right to Education (RTE) quota for 2021-22 in Maharashtra will begin from next week, officials from the education department said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WBJEE 2021 registration process to begin on Feb 23, check details here
- After the application process begins, interested and eligible will be able to apply for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination 2021 online at wbjeeb.nic.in on or before March 23, 2021, until 5 pm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GATE answer key 2021 to be released by March 2, here's how to check
- GATE answer key 2021: Once the answer keys are released, candidates who have appeared for the exam will be able to check their answer key online at gate.iitb.ac.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox