The University of Southampton, in collaboration with the British Council India, has announced 4 ‘GREAT Scholarships’ for Indian students.(Shutterstock)
Ireland announces UG, PG scholarships worth 12,00,000 Euros for Indian students

The government of Ireland on Thursday announced undergraduate and postgraduate scholarships worth 12,00,000 Euros for Indian students.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:02 PM IST

The government of Ireland on Thursday announced undergraduate and postgraduate scholarships worth 12,00,000 Euros for Indian students.

It will host a virtual showcase (an education fair) on February 27 to bring together 20 of Ireland's top higher education institutions with prospective students from all across India and Sri Lanka.

The scholarship amount marked for Sri Lankan students is 3,00,000 lakh Euros, read the statement issued by the government.

"There are various choices with regards to scholarships. Firstly, the higher education institutes of Ireland themselves are offering merit based scholarships.

"Besides, Education in Ireland, as a national brand, will be giving scholarships to 10 Indian students on the day of the showcase," said Giles O'Neill, Director of Education In Ireland.

The virtual showcase, an event specifically for students in South Asia, includes 20 of Ireland's top higher education institutions, that are offering globally recognized UG and PG programmes in business, science, engineering and humanities. Officials from the Irish Visa Office in New Delhi will also speak and participate at the event, it said.

The institutes participating in the virtual showcase include Institute of Technology Carlow, Trinity College, Dublin, Griffith College, Athlone Institute of Technology, University College Cork and Dundalk Institute of Technology.

"We are glad to announce the second virtual showcase of Education in Ireland. These courses prove to be an ideal stage to offer students continuous real-time meetings, live Q&A sessions, audio and video chats with the faculty and experts of the institutions in addition to assisting the students to boost commitment in a more viable way," said Barry O'Driscoll, regional manager, India & South Asia for Education in Ireland. 

Participants at the upcoming event can also attend detailed seminars and info sessions on studying in Ireland, talk with college representatives and agents, get advice from official Irish government representatives, learn about scholarships, have the visa process explained, and pose inquiries.

