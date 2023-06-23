Home / Education / Admissions / JAC Delhi 2023 Counselling: Registration ends on June 25, apply at jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in

JAC Delhi 2023 Counselling: Registration ends on June 25, apply at jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jun 23, 2023 04:28 PM IST

JAC Delhi 2023 Counselling registration ends on June 25, 2023. Candidates can apply at jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in.

Joint Admission Committee, Delhi will close the JAC Delhi 2023 Counselling registration process on June 25, 2023. Candidates can apply for B. Tech /B. Arch course admissions through the official site of JAC Delhi at jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in.

JAC Delhi 2023 Counselling: Registration ends on June 25
JAC Delhi 2023 Counselling: Registration ends on June 25

All Registered Candidates claiming reservation under Defence (CW) sub-category and/or have made claim for Bonus Point for IIIT-D or reservation against KM seats are required to appear before the Admission Committee, for verification of their various certificates on June 26, 2023.

Direct link to apply for JAC Delhi 2023 Counselling

All the candidates reporting for above verification must bring the copy of their JEE (Main)-2023 admit card & rank card along with other required documents.

The first round seat allotment result will be announced on June 28, 2023. The physical reporting after payment of seat acceptance will be done on various dates for various categories. Candidates who have been allotted a seat in round-1, paid the required Seat Acceptance Fee and do not report physically for document verification at respective University/Institute, the admission will be cancelled. For more related details candidates can check the official site of JAC.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
education news
education news
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out