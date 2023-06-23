JAC Delhi 2023 Counselling: Registration ends on June 25, apply at jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in

Joint Admission Committee, Delhi will close the JAC Delhi 2023 Counselling registration process on June 25, 2023. Candidates can apply for B. Tech /B. Arch course admissions through the official site of JAC Delhi at jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in. JAC Delhi 2023 Counselling: Registration ends on June 25

All Registered Candidates claiming reservation under Defence (CW) sub-category and/or have made claim for Bonus Point for IIIT-D or reservation against KM seats are required to appear before the Admission Committee, for verification of their various certificates on June 26, 2023.

All the candidates reporting for above verification must bring the copy of their JEE (Main)-2023 admit card & rank card along with other required documents.

The first round seat allotment result will be announced on June 28, 2023. The physical reporting after payment of seat acceptance will be done on various dates for various categories. Candidates who have been allotted a seat in round-1, paid the required Seat Acceptance Fee and do not report physically for document verification at respective University/Institute, the admission will be cancelled. For more related details candidates can check the official site of JAC.