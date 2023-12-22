JEECUP 2023 Counselling schedule for Pharmacy Round 7 out at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh has released the JEECUP 2023 Counselling schedule for Pharmacy Round 7. Candidates who want to check the counselling schedule can download it through the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. JEECUP 2023 Counselling schedule for Pharmacy Round 7 released

As per the schedule, the choice filling for all candidates will begin on December 22 and will end on December 25, 2023. The seat allotment will be displayed on December 26, 2023. All allotted candidates can freeze and deposit the seat acceptance fee from December 26 to December 29, 2023.

The document verification at the district help centre will be done from December 26 to December 29, 2023. Balance fee deposit can be done from December 27 to December 29, 2023.

Candidates can withdraw their seats till December 30, 2023 up to 5 pm and report to the allotted institutes on December 31, 2023. The classes will commence on January 1, 2024.

JEECUP 2023 Counselling: How to fill choices

To fill the choices, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Click on registration link and a new page will open.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Once done, fill the choices and click on submit.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of JEECUP.

Official Notice Here