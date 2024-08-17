JEECUP 2024 seat allotment result for Round 4 releasing today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in, here’s how to check

Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh will release JEECUP 2024 seat allotment result for Round 4 on August 17, 2024. Candidates who have registered themselves for Round 4 can check the seat allotment result on the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. JEECUP 2024 seat allotment result for Round 4 today, here's how to check (Hindustan Times)

As per the official notice, the online fee deposit for seat acceptance cum counselling fee (only for seat allotted candidates) can be done from August 18 to August 22, 2024. The Round 4 document verification at the district help centres (only for seat allotted candidates) will be done from August 20 to August 22, 2024.

The online balance fee deposit for government/ aided/ PPP Polytechnic Institutes only for seat allotted candidates can be done from August 20 to August 23, 2024. The last date for seat withdrawal is August 24, 2024.

All those candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the seat allotment result by following these steps given below.

JEECUP 2024 seat allotment result for Round 4: How to check

Visit the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Click on JEECUP 2024 seat allotment result for Round 4 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the seat allotment result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The seat acceptance fee is ₹3250/- for candidates who are allotted in government and aided institutions. Out of the total amount, 50% of the prescribed tuition fee and counseling fee of Rs. 250/- for the candidates allotted in private sector institutions. The payment of seat acceptance fee should be done through online mode.

The classes will commence on August 21, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of JEECUP.