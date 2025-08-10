JEECUP 2025 round 5 allotment result today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

JEECUP 2025: The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh will announce the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) Polytechnic round 5 seat allotment results today, August 10. Candidates who have participated in the 5th round of UPJEE counselling can check the JEECUP allotment result at jeecup.admissions.nic.in once it is released. JEECUP 2025 round 5 allotment result today(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Candidates will need their application numbers and passwords to check the JEECUP round 5 seat allotment results.

The fifth round of counselling includes candidates from Uttar Pradesh and other states.

They were allowed to fill choices for this round from August 6 to 9.

Also read: UP Board Compartment exam 2025 results announced at results.upmsp.edu.in

After the seat allotment result, candidates need to deposit their security fee and counselling fee through online login. The facility will open on August 11 and close on August 13.

The document verification process at district help centres will begin on August 11 and end on August 14 (at 6 pm).

Candidates can withdraw seats allotted in the fourth and fifth rounds on August 14.

The JEECUP 2025 seat acceptance fee is ₹250 and the counselling fee is ₹3,000.

Also read: RPSC SI Recruitment 2025: Applications for 1015 sub-inspector vacancies to begin on August 10, check details

JEECUP 2025: How to check round 5 allotment result

Go to the council's official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Open the 5th round seat allotment result for UPJEE (P) 2025 displayed on the home page. Enter your login details. Submit and check the seat allotment result.

UPJEE(P) is a state-level examination for candidates seeking admission to the government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh. The JEECUP conducts the entrance examination and the counselling process. For further information, candidates can visit the official website of the council.