UP Board Compartment exam 2025 results announced at results.upmsp.edu.in

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced High School (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) Compartment examination results, 2025. UP Board Compartment exam 2025 results announced(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Candidates can check the UP board 10th, 12th compartment results on the board's official website, results.upmsp.edu.in.

Compartment examinations for UP board Class 10th and 12th students were held on Saturday, July 26, 2025.

The exams were conducted in two shifts - the first shift from 8:30 AM to 11:45 PM, and the second shift from 2 PM to 5:15 PM.

In the first shift, Class 10 students appeared for their exams while Class 12 students appeared for their exams in the second shift.

Board officials said 46,391 students registered for the compartment exams, of whom 43,510 (94 per cent) appeared.

For Class 10 compartment exams, 19,150 out of 20,768 registered candidates (92.21 per cent) were present while for the Class 12 compartment exams, 24,360 out of 25,623 registered students (95.07 per cent) appeared.

The compartment exam is an opportunity for students to improve their marks obtained in the annual Class 10 and 12 board examinations.

This year, the UP Board Class 10 and 12 annual exam results were declared on April 25, 2025.

The Class 10 and 12 annual examinations were conducted from February 24 to March 12. The overall pass percentage of Class 10 was recorded at 90.11 per cent.

In Class 12, an overall pass percentage of 81.15 per cent was recorded. Of these, the pass percentage of girls was 86.37 per cent, and that of boys was 76.60 per cent.

Recently, UPMSP warned that cybercriminals are contacting students who appeared in the 2025 high school compartment/improvement and intermediate compartment examinations, falsely promising to increase their marks in exchange for money.

UP Board secretary Bhagwati Singh has issued a public advisory, urging students and their parents not to fall prey to false promises.