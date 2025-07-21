Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh will release JEECUP 2025 Round 3 seat allotment result on July 21, 2025. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the seat allotment result once out on the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. JEECUP 2025 Round 3 seat allotment result releasing today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in, here's how to check(Unsplash)

The Rounf 3 deposit of security amount and counselling fee through their login can be done from July 22 to July 24, 2025. The document verification at the district help centres will be done from July 22 to July 25, 2025.

Candidates can withdraw 1st to 3rd seats where they are admitted on July 26, 2025. The classes will commence on August 1, 2025.

Once the seat allotment result is out, candidates will have to select the float/ freeze option. In case of selecting the Float/Freeze option, the candidate will have to deposit the seat acceptance fee of ₹3000/- and counselling fee of Rs. 250/-. The payment should be done through online mode.

In case of selecting the Freeze option, the candidate will have to visit the Help Centre in the district for document verification on the prescribed date. After document verification, the candidate will have to report at the allotted institute and pay the remaining fee by the prescribed date, after which the admission process will be considered complete.

JEECUP 2025 Round 3 seat allotment result: How to check

To check the seat allotment result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

2. Click on JEECUP round 2 seat allotment link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. The seat allotment result will be displayed.

5. Check the seat allotment result and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of JEECUP.