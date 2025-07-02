JEECUP Counselling 2025: Round 1 seat allotment results tomorrow at jeecup.admissions.nic.in, how to check when out

JEECUP Counselling 2025: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) is scheduled to release the seat allotment results for Round 1. When released, candidates who registered for the UPJEE Polytechnic counselling process and filled their choices will be able to check the seat allotment results on the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. JEECUP Counselling 2025: Round 1 seat allotment results will be released at jeecup.admissions.nic.in on July 3, 2025. A step-by-step guide to check allotment result is given here. (HT file)

As per the official schedule, following are the important events after the round 1 seat allotment results are released:

July 4 - July 6, 2025: 1st Round Online Freeze/Float option selection for all candidates, and deposit Security + Counseling fee through their Login (online) July 4 - July 7, 2025 (Up to 6 PM): Document Verification at the district Help Centers (only for Freeze candidates) Round 1 seat allotment withdrawal: July 8, 2025. Round 2 choice filling: July 9 to 11, 2025. Round 2 seat allotment results: July 12, 2025.

The round 3 allotment result will be announced on July 21.

It may be mentioned here that the counselling process for the first three rounds is being conducted for candidates belonging to Uttar Pradesh state only.

Candidates from other states can participate in the fourth round of JEECUP or UPJEE counselling. The schedule for the fourth counselling round has not been announced yet.

UPJEE(Polytechnic) is a state-level examination for candidates seeking admission in the government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh.

JEECUP Counselling 2025: How to check round 1 seat allotment results

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the round 1 seat allotment results:

Visit the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in On the home page, click on the link to download the JEECUP Round 1 Seat Allotment Results 2025 Enter your credentials to log in , and submit. Check the round 1 seat allotment results 2025 displayed on your screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of JEECUP.