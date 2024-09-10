Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 2 state merit list releasing today at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in, details here

Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board, JCECEB, will be releasing the NEET UG 2024 counselling state merit list for Round 2 on Tuesday, September 10. Candidates who applied for the admissions can check the merit list on the official website at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in. Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 2 state merit list will be released today at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in, (Kunal Patil/HT photo/For representation only)

As per the official schedule, once the Round 2 state merit list is out, the JCECEB will release the vacant seat matrix on September 11 and open the window for choice filling for seat allotment on the same day.

Candidates can fill out their choices by September 17, 2024. Besides, they will be able to edit the already filled-in choices on September 18.

The provisional seat allotment letter for the second round will be released from September 20 to September 26, 2024.

Verification of certificates/documents and admission in the concerned institutes will be conducted from September 21 to September 26, 2024.

It may be mentioned here that the registrations for Round 2 of NEET UG counselling began on September 1 and ended on September 7.

The online applications for Round 3 admissions will be open from September 24 to September 29, 2024.

Candidates are required to pay a counselling fee during the online registrations. For General/EWS/BC-I and BC-II category candidates, the application fee is ₹1000, and ₹500 for ST, SC, female candidates of all categories, and Divyang candidates of all categories.

Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling: How to check Round 2 state merit list

Visit the official website at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link titled ‘All counselling 2024’.

You will be redirected to a new page.

Select MBBS, BDS second state merit list link.

The Round 2 state merit list will be displayed on the screen.

Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.