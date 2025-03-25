Jindal Global Business School and upGrad host fireside chat on online BBA advantage

In a rapidly evolving business landscape, the demand for agile and skilled management professionals is higher than ever. Addressing this need, Jindal Global Business School (JGBS) at OP Jindal Global University, in collaboration with upGrad, is set to host an insightful webinar titled The Online BBA Advantage: Management Success Without Hitting a Pause. The event is scheduled for March 26, 2025, at 7 PM IST. Jindal Global Business School and upGrad will host a webinar on The Online BBA Advantage on March 26.

The session will feature an engaging discussion between Prof. (Dr.) Mayank Dhaundiyal, Dean of Jindal Global Business School at O.P. Jindal Global University, and Tarun Ahuja, Director of Admissions at upGrad.

With the growing significance of online education, the webinar will explore how online BBA programs empower professionals to advance their careers without putting their work on hold. The discussion will delve into the benefits of flexible and cost-effective management education, the challenges of balancing work and studies, and strategies to stay ahead in a dynamic job market.

The speakers will also address key aspects such as industry relevance, career growth prospects, and how online education equips learners with the necessary skills to thrive in remote and hybrid work environments. Additionally, the session will highlight the credibility of online degrees and how they are gaining recognition in the corporate world.

This webinar aims to provide valuable insights for working professionals, students, and aspiring managers looking to accelerate their careers through online business education. With expert guidance from academia and industry leaders, attendees will gain a deeper understanding of how to leverage an online BBA to unlock new career opportunities.

As the workforce continues to evolve, initiatives like these serve as a bridge between education and industry, offering aspiring professionals a clear roadmap to success.

