Home / Education / Admissions / JNVST 2021 Admit Card Date: Navodaya Vidyalaya to release hall ticket tomorrow
JNVST 2021 Admit Card Date: Navodaya Vidyalaya to release hall ticket tomorrow
JNVST 2021 Admit Card Date: Navodaya Vidyalaya to release hall ticket tomorrow
admissions

JNVST 2021 Admit Card Date: Navodaya Vidyalaya to release hall ticket tomorrow

JNVST 2021 Admit Card Date release date is tomorrow. Navodaya Vidyalaya to release hall ticket on the official site at navodaya.gov.in.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 22, 2021 04:28 PM IST

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, NVS has announced the release of the JNVST 2021 Admit Card Date. The hall ticket for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test 2021 for Class 6 admission will release on July 23, 2021. The admit card can be downloaded by the candidates who will appear for the entrance test through the official site of Navodaya Vidyalaya on navodaya.gov.in.

The entrance exam will be conducted for Class 6 admission in Navodaya Vidyalayas across the country. A total of 2,41,7009 candidates have registered for the selection test out of which 47,320 candidates in 11,182 centres will be selected. To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps.

JNVST 2021 Admit Card: How to download

• Visit the official site of Navodaya Vidyalaya on navodaya.gov.in.

• Click on JNVST 2021 Admit Card link available on the home page.

• Enter the registration and other details.

• Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the admit card and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

JNVST 2021 for Class 6 is conducted in English, Hindi, and the regional language of each state. The exam duration is for 2 hours and has three sections- Mental Ability, Arithmetic Test, and Language Test. The question paper comprises 80 objective-type questions carrying a total of 100 marks.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jnvst navodaya vidyalaya jnvst navodaya vidyalaya selection test + 1 more
RELATED STORIES
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.