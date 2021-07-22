JNVST 2021 Admit Card Date: Navodaya Vidyalaya to release hall ticket tomorrow

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, NVS has announced the release of the JNVST 2021 Admit Card Date. The hall ticket for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test 2021 for Class 6 admission will release on July 23, 2021. The admit card can be downloaded by the candidates who will appear for the entrance test through the official site of Navodaya Vidyalaya on navodaya.gov.in.

The entrance exam will be conducted for Class 6 admission in Navodaya Vidyalayas across the country. A total of 2,41,7009 candidates have registered for the selection test out of which 47,320 candidates in 11,182 centres will be selected. To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps.

JNVST 2021 Admit Card: How to download

• Visit the official site of Navodaya Vidyalaya on navodaya.gov.in.

• Click on JNVST 2021 Admit Card link available on the home page.

• Enter the registration and other details.

• Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the admit card and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

JNVST 2021 for Class 6 is conducted in English, Hindi, and the regional language of each state. The exam duration is for 2 hours and has three sections- Mental Ability, Arithmetic Test, and Language Test. The question paper comprises 80 objective-type questions carrying a total of 100 marks.