JNVST Class 6 Admit Card 2025 released at navodaya.gov.in, download via direct link

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, NVS, has released the hall tickets for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2025 for admission Class 6 for winter bound session. Students who are appearing in the examination can now download the admit cards from the official website of NVS at navodaya.gov.in. JNVST Class 6 Admit Card 2025 is out at navodaya.gov.in. The direct link to download is given here.

Notably, the selection test is scheduled to be conducted on April 12, 2025 across India. The examination will be conducted in single shift from 11.30 am onwards.

Also read: RRB Technician 3 CBT Result 2025 declared, direct links to check roll numbers here

The selection test will be conducted for two hours, till 01.30pm and have 3 sections with only objective type questions. There will be 80 questions carrying a total of 100 marks.

Notably, students who were studying class V in a district were allowed to apply for admission to JNV in the same district only. To apply for the exam, the student should not have been born before 01-05-2013 and after 31-07-2015 (Both dates are inclusive).

Also read: CBSE Class 12 Economics Exam 2025: What students and teachers said after the paper

JNVST Class 6 admit card 2025: Here's how to download

To download the hall ticket, the steps mentioned below may be followed:

Visit the official website at navodaya.gov.in. On the home page, click on the link titled, “Click here to download the admit cards for class VI JNVST 2025 (Winter Bound).” Enter credentials - Registration Number and Date of Birth. The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download the admit card. Keep a printout of the same for further use.

Also read: RRB ALP CBT 2 exam scheduled on March 19 rescheduled due to technical issues, notice here

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.