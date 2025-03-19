JNVST Class 6 Admit Card 2025 released at navodaya.gov.in, download via direct link
JNVST Class 6 Admit Card 2025 has been released at navodaya.gov.in. Students can download via the direct link given below.
Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, NVS, has released the hall tickets for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2025 for admission Class 6 for winter bound session. Students who are appearing in the examination can now download the admit cards from the official website of NVS at navodaya.gov.in.
Direct link to download JNVST Class 6 admit card 2025
Notably, the selection test is scheduled to be conducted on April 12, 2025 across India. The examination will be conducted in single shift from 11.30 am onwards.
Also read: RRB Technician 3 CBT Result 2025 declared, direct links to check roll numbers here
The selection test will be conducted for two hours, till 01.30pm and have 3 sections with only objective type questions. There will be 80 questions carrying a total of 100 marks.
Notably, students who were studying class V in a district were allowed to apply for admission to JNV in the same district only. To apply for the exam, the student should not have been born before 01-05-2013 and after 31-07-2015 (Both dates are inclusive).
Also read: CBSE Class 12 Economics Exam 2025: What students and teachers said after the paper
JNVST Class 6 admit card 2025: Here's how to download
To download the hall ticket, the steps mentioned below may be followed:
- Visit the official website at navodaya.gov.in.
- On the home page, click on the link titled, “Click here to download the admit cards for class VI JNVST 2025 (Winter Bound).”
- Enter credentials - Registration Number and Date of Birth.
- The admit card will be displayed on the screen.
- Download the admit card.
- Keep a printout of the same for further use.
Also read: RRB ALP CBT 2 exam scheduled on March 19 rescheduled due to technical issues, notice here
For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News