The Joint Seat Allocation Authority has released JoSAA 2025 seat allotment result for round 6 on July 16, 2025. Candidates who have applied for Round 6 counselling can check the seat allotment result on the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in. JoSAA 2025 seat allotment result for round 6 out at josaa.nic.in, direct link here(HT file)

To check the seat allotment results, candidates will need application number and password. Candidates can check the seat allotment list by following these simple steps given below.

JoSAA 2025 seat allotment result: How to check

1. Visit the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in.

2. Click on JoSAA 2025 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your seat allotment result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official schedule, candidates can report to the allotted colleges or can make fee payment, upload the documents from July 16 to July 20, 2025. The last date for fee payment is July 20, 2025. The resolution of fee payment issues, if any/ last day to respond to queries is July 21, 2025.

For NIT + system only, the candidates can initiate withdrawal of seat from July 16 to July 21, 2025. The online payment of partial admission fee can be done from July 23 to July 27, 2025 and resolution of PAF payment issues for candidates who have made PAF payment attempts before the payment deadline is July 28, 2025.