JoSAA Counselling 2022 round 2 seat allotment results today on josaa.nic.in

Published on Sep 28, 2022 08:13 AM IST

JoSAA will announce seat allotment results for round 2 based on JEE Main, Advanced 2022 scores will be published on September 28 at josaa.nic.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

JoSAA Counselling 2022: Joint Seat Allocation Authority or JoSAA is going to declare results for the second round of IIT and NIT+ admissions today, September 28. Results will be available on the official website by 5 pm. Candidates who have qualified in JEE Main and Advanced, 2022, and applied for the counselling process, can check it on josaa.nic.in.

As per the schedule, online reporting, fee payment, document upload and response by candidate to query for round 2 of JoSAA counselling are to be done from September 28 to October 1.

Candidates can apply for withdrawal of seat or exit from the seat allocation process in round 2 from September 29, 10 am to October 1, 5 pm.

JoSAA counselling 2022 are being conducted in six rounds, after which registration for CSAB counselling will begin.

While JoSAA is for both IIT and NIT+ seats, CSAB is only for leftover seats of the NIT+ system.

Seat allotment result for JoSAA rounds 3, 4, 5, and 6 will be announced on October 3, 8, 12 and 16, respectively.

After that, CSAB counselling 2022 will begin on October 16.

Wednesday, September 28, 2022
