JoSAA counselling 2023 registration begins today on josaa.nic.in
JoSAA Counselling 2023: Candidates who have qualified in JEE Advanced and/or Mains can go to josaa.nic.in and submit their forms.
The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will begin online registrations for its counselling process (JoSAA counseling 2023) today, June 19. Candidates who have qualified in JEE Advanced and/or Mains can go to josaa.nic.in and submit their forms 10 am onwards.
JoSAA counselling will lead to admission at centrally-funded technical institutions including Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and National Institutes of Technology (NITs).
JEE Main qualified candidates can apply for admission to NIT+ seats only. JEE Advanced qualified candidates can apply for both IIT and NIT+ seats.
Here is the schedule of various events related to JoSAA counselling 2023:
Registration, choice filling begins: June 19
Registration for AAT 2023 qualified candidates: June 24 onwards.
Display of first mock allotment list: June 25
Display of second mock allotment list: June 27
Registration and choice filling ends: June 28
First round seat allotment results: June 30.
In total, JoSAA counselling will be held in six rounds. Check the detailed schedule here.
After the end of JoSAA counselling rounds, CSAB counselling for leftover NIT+ seats will begin.
Candidates can go to josaa.nic.in to submit their forms and to check the information bulletin.