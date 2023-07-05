Home / Education / Admissions / JoSAA Round 2 Seat Allotment result releasing tomorrow at josaa.nic.in

JoSAA Round 2 Seat Allotment result releasing tomorrow at josaa.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jul 05, 2023 01:51 PM IST

JoSAA Round 2 Seat Allotment result will be released tomorrow, July 6, 2023. Candidates can check at josaa.nic.in.

Joint Seat Allocation Authority will release JoSAA Round 2 Seat Allotment result on July 6, 2023. Candidates can check the seat allotment result through the official site of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in.

The seat allotment result for Round 2 will be out at 5 pm tomorrow. The online reporting: fee payment/ document upload/ response by candidates to query will be done from July 6 to July 10, 2023. The last date to respond to query is July 11, 2023. Initiation of withdrawal of seat/ Exit from seat allocation process (Round 2) can be done from July 7 to July 11, 2023.

JoSAA Round 2 Seat Allotment result: How to check

To check the seat allotment result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in.
  • Click on JoSAA 2023 login link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • The round 1 seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the list and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The round 1 seat allotment result was announced on June 30, 2023. The online reporting for round 1 was done from June 30 to July 4, 2023. The last date to respond to query was till today, July 5, 2023.

JoSAA counselling is conducted for admission in any of the IITs, NITs, IIEST, IIITs (Triple-I-Ts) and Other-GFTIs. No agency other than JoSAA 2023 is responsible for joint seat allocation to the seats at the IITs/NIT+ System. For more related details candidates can check the official site of JoSAA.

Wednesday, July 05, 2023
