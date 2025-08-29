Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA will release KCET 2025 seat allotment result for Round 2 on August 29, 2025. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the seat allotment result on the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in. KCET 2025 seat allotment result for Round 2 releasing today at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, here's how to check

The provisional seat allotment result link will be activated at 1 pm today. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

KCET 2025 seat allotment result: How to check

1. Visit the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

2. Click on KCET 2025 seat allotment result for Round 2 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your seat allotment result will be displayed.

5. Check the seat allotment result and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For UGCET courses like Engineering/ Architecture/ Agricultural Science/ Veterinary/ Pharmacy/ B.Sc (Nursing)/ Yoga and Naturopathy/ BPT/ BPO/ Allied Health Sciences. candidates can opt for Choice I or Choice 4 after the second round seat allotment results. For more related details candidates can check the official website of KEA.