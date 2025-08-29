Search
Fri, Aug 29, 2025
New Delhi oC

KCET 2025 seat allotment result for Round 2 releasing today at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, here's how to check

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Updated on: Aug 29, 2025 11:45 am IST

KCET 2025 seat allotment result for Round 2 will be released today, August 29, 2025. The steps to check results is given here. 

Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA will release KCET 2025 seat allotment result for Round 2 on August 29, 2025. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the seat allotment result on the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

KCET 2025 seat allotment result for Round 2 releasing today at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, here's how to check
KCET 2025 seat allotment result for Round 2 releasing today at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, here's how to check

The provisional seat allotment result link will be activated at 1 pm today. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

KCET 2025 seat allotment result: How to check

1. Visit the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

2. Click on KCET 2025 seat allotment result for Round 2 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your seat allotment result will be displayed.

5. Check the seat allotment result and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For UGCET courses like Engineering/ Architecture/ Agricultural Science/ Veterinary/ Pharmacy/ B.Sc (Nursing)/ Yoga and Naturopathy/ BPT/ BPO/ Allied Health Sciences. candidates can opt for Choice I or Choice 4 after the second round seat allotment results. For more related details candidates can check the official website of KEA.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education News / Admission News / KCET 2025 seat allotment result for Round 2 releasing today at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, here's how to check
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On