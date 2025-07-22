KEAM Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 declared at cee.kerala.gov.in, direct link & details here

Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala released the KEAM Phase 1 Seat Allotment Results 2025. Candidates who registered for the counselling process can check the results through the official website of KEAM at cee.kerala.gov.in. KEAM Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 is out at cee.kerala.gov.in. The link to check is given here.

The official notification states, “The allotment is based on the online options registered by the candidates from 11.07.2025 to 18.07.2025, 4.00 PM through the above website.”

It added, “The details of allotment will be available on the home page of the candidate. The candidates should take a printout of the Allotment Memo, which shows the details such as Name, Roll Number, allotted course, allotted college, category of allotment, details of fee to be paid etc.”

Candidates who have been allotted seats will have to remit the fee to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations as specified in the first phase allotment memo at any of the Head Post Offices in Kerala or through online payment between July 21 to July 25, 2025, up to 11 AM.

Failure to pay the fee on or before the deadline will result in losing of allotment as well as all the existing higher options in the stream to which the allotment belongs.

The options once lost will not be available in the subsequent phases, the notification added.

KEAM 2025: How to check Phase 1 allotment result

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the seat allotment result:

Visit the official website of KEAM at cee.kerala.gov.in. On the home page, click on the KEAM 2025 Candidate Portal. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit. Check your allotment result displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of CEE Kerala.