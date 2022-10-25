Home / Education / Admissions / Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2022: Seat distribution list for private colleges out

Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2022: Seat distribution list for private colleges out

Published on Oct 25, 2022 03:02 PM IST

Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2022 seat distribution list of private colleges have been released. Candidates can check the list below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Directorate of Medical Education, Kerala has released the seat distribution list for private colleges for Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2022. The seat matrix of MBBS/ BDS courses can be checked by candidates on the official site of CEE Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in.

As per the official notice, the seat matrix has been released for self financing Medical/Dental Colleges for the academic year 2022-23 for Government approval. The government had examined the matter in detail and have approved the seat matrix of MBBS/BDS courses in respect of the self financing Medical /Dental colleges for the academic year 2022-23.

A total of 2400 seats are available for MBBS courses and 1620 seats are available for BDS courses in the state, as pet the recently released seat matrix of self financed colleges.

The final allotment will be published on October 26, 2022. Candidates who want to check the final allotment result can check it through the official site of KEAM or CEE Kerala.

Official Notice Here

