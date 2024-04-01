Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has started the KVS Admission 2024 for Class 1 on April 1, 2024. Parents or guardians who want to apply for Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 admission can check the direct link on the official website of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in. The direct link can also be checked at kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in. The link has been activated at 10 am today. KVS Admission 2024: Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 registration begins, link here

Class 2 and above classes, except Class 11 registration will also begin today, April 1 and will end on April 10, 2024. Registration for fresh admissions in Class-II and above will be accepted only if vacancy exists in the concerned KV.

The last date for online registration for Class 1 is till 5 pm on April 15, 2024. The first provisional list of selected and waitlisted registered candidates will be displayed on April 19, 2024. The second provisional list will be available on April 29, 2024 and the third list of May 8, 2024.

The Class 2 onwards list will release on April 15, and admission will be conducted from April 16 to April 29, 2024.

As per the official schedule, the extended date for the second notification for offline registrations for admission to be made under RTE Provisions, SC, ST and OBC (NCL), if sufficient applications were not received in online mode will begin on May 8 and end on May 15, 2024.

Eligibility Criteria

Class 1: A Child must be 6 years old for Class I as on 31st March in the academic year in which admission is sought (Child born on 1st April should also be considered.)

Class 2 and Above: Check Notice here.

The official notice reads, “If any of the dates happens to be a public holiday, the next working day shall be treated as opening/closing dates.” For more related details candidates can check the official website of KVS.