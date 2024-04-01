 KVS Admission 2024: Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 registration begins, link here - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

KVS Admission 2024: Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 registration begins, link here

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 01, 2024 11:37 AM IST

KVS Admission 2024 registration for Class 1 begins today, April 1, 2024. The direct link is given here.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has started the KVS Admission 2024 for Class 1 on April 1, 2024. Parents or guardians who want to apply for Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 admission can check the direct link on the official website of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in. The direct link can also be checked at kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in. The link has been activated at 10 am today.

KVS Admission 2024: Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 registration begins, link here
KVS Admission 2024: Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 registration begins, link here

Class 2 and above classes, except Class 11 registration will also begin today, April 1 and will end on April 10, 2024. Registration for fresh admissions in Class-II and above will be accepted only if vacancy exists in the concerned KV.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Direct link to register for KVS Class 1 

The last date for online registration for Class 1 is till 5 pm on April 15, 2024. The first provisional list of selected and waitlisted registered candidates will be displayed on April 19, 2024. The second provisional list will be available on April 29, 2024 and the third list of May 8, 2024.

The Class 2 onwards list will release on April 15, and admission will be conducted from April 16 to April 29, 2024.

As per the official schedule, the extended date for the second notification for offline registrations for admission to be made under RTE Provisions, SC, ST and OBC (NCL), if sufficient applications were not received in online mode will begin on May 8 and end on May 15, 2024.

Official Schedule Here 

Eligibility Criteria

Class 1: A Child must be 6 years old for Class I as on 31st March in the academic year in which admission is sought (Child born on 1st April should also be considered.)

Class 2 and Above: Check Notice here.

The official notice reads, “If any of the dates happens to be a public holiday, the next working day shall be treated as opening/closing dates.” For more related details candidates can check the official website of KVS.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Admission News / KVS Admission 2024: Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 registration begins, link here
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On