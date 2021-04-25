LSAT-India June test date moved to avoid clash with CBSE 12th exams

The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) has preponed the LSAT—India June Entrance Exam 2021. The exam will now be held over multiple days and slots from Saturday, May 29. Earlier, it was scheduled to start from June 14.

In a press release issued on Saturday, LSAC Globalsaid that the decision to propone the LSAT-India June exam was taken to avoid clash of dates with the CBSE class 12 exams, after they were postponed in view of the rising covid-19 cases in the country. CBSE is yet to decide the date for commencement of Class 12 board exam, and will not take any call till at least June 1.

“Earlier this year, we scheduled an additional administration of the LSAT—India in March to avoid a conflict with the Board exams because we believe it is an added burden for students to have to prepare for two exams at the same time,” said Yusuf Abdul-Kareem, vice president of LSAC in the press release. “Because our exam is administered online and at home, the LSAT—India has more flexibility. Thus, we can offer aspirants an option to concentrate on one exam that will enable them to demonstrate their true ability to top colleges without having to worry about other tests,” Yusuf added.

AS the LSAT-India exam date has been moved, the registration for the exam will now close on May 14, 2021

LSAT -India is used by many colleges in India as the entrance exam for securing admissions in their law programmes.