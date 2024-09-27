London School of Economics kicks off the first batch of executive business analytics program, details inside

The London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) launched the first batch of its Business Analytics Certificate for Executives program in India, aimed at meeting the growing global demand for data-driven decision-making. The 10-month online program features a comprehensive curriculum that aims to empower professionals seeking to enhance their skills in data analytics, artificial intelligence, critical thinking, leadership, and business strategy.(Photo: Instagram/londonschoolofeconomics)

In collaboration with FourthRev, the program is designed to equip professionals with the advanced skills needed in business analytics, addressing the urgent need for expertise in this rapidly expanding field.

About the program:

Participants will learn to critically analyze business concepts, perform data wrangling for efficient data management, and deliver impactful communications through a structured problem-solving approach. Additionally, the program provides insights into leveraging data for strategic advantage, covering essential topics such as data visualization, predictive analytics, machine learning, and data-driven decision-making.

“Through our online degree and executive education programmes, LSE is on a mission to democratise access to world-class education, equipping professionals with the essential skills needed to navigate our complex business landscape. As data-driven decision-making becomes increasingly crucial, the Business Analytics Certificate for Executives, in collaboration with FourthRev and TimesPro, will equip Indian professionals with the analytical skills and strategic insights necessary to cultivate a new generation of data-savvy leaders," said Dr James Abdey, Associate Professor at the Department of Statistics at LSE and Programme Coordinator.

“The Business Analytics Certificate for Executives, in collaboration with LSE and FourthRev, represents a strategic addition to TimesPro’s offerings, crafted to meet the surging demand for data-centric decision-making capabilities. This initiative is a pivotal step in equipping Indian professionals with the expertise required to excel in today’s data-driven business environment, bridging the skills gap and preparing executives to successfully navigate the complexities of modern enterprises," said Anish Srikrishna, CEO, TimesPro.

“Our collaboration with LSE and TimesPro underscores our dedication to delivering education that is both industry-relevant and future-focused. We are confident that this programme will play a vital role in shaping the careers of Indian executives, empowering them to spearhead innovation and drive growth within their organisations," said Mark Lester, Chief Partnerships Officer, FourthRev.

The programme’s three comprehensive modules — Data Analytics for Business, Data Analytics with Python and Advanced Analytics for Organisational Impact will equip learners with essential skills for today’s business environment. Additionally, the programme includes four expert-led workshops focused on using Generative AI to derive meaningful insights from data. These modules will enhance professionals' cross-functional skill sets, fostering the development of new-age competencies essential for the modern business ecosystem, mentioned the press release.

