Maharashtra CET 2021: PG, professional courses registration to reopen on Aug 12

Maharashtra government has decided to provide another chance for students who want to apply for Maharashtra CET 2021. The registration process for postgraduate and professional courses registration will reopen for candidates on August 12, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for the courses can apply online through the official site of MAHACET on mahacet.org.

The last date to apply for these courses are till August 16, 2021. Also, candidates are have already applied for the courses can amend and make changes in the application form from August 14 to August 16, 2021 through the official site of MAHACET.

The state Minister of Higher Education And Technical Education, Uday Samant has shared the details of reopening of the registration process on his official Twitter handle. The tweet reads, “As a special case for the candidates who have not yet applied online for the CET 2021 entrance examinations for admission to various professional degree and postgraduate courses under the Department of Technical Education for the academic year 2021-22.”

शैक्षणिक वर्ष २०२१-२२ करिता तंत्रशिक्षण विभागांतर्गत असलेल्या विविध व्यावसायिक पदवी व पदव्युत्तर पदवी अभ्यासक्रमाच्या प्रवेशासाठी घेण्यात येणाऱ्या सीईटी २०२१ या प्रवेश परीक्षांकरिता आतापर्यंत ऑनलाईन अर्ज न केलेल्या उमेदवारांसाठी एक विशेष बाब म्हणून — Uday Samant (@samant_uday) August 10, 2021

Meanwhile, Bombay High Court has cancelled the Maharashtra government's Common Entrance Test (CET) for Class 11 admissions, while noting it was a case of "gross injustice" and would be a threat to the lives of students, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.