Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2024: 1,30,650 students secure seat in 1st list, 55,655 students get 1st choice college

Out of 2,28,312 students who applied for the first list to secure admissions to first year junior college (FYJC), 1,30,650 have been successfully placed in the merit list that was released Thursday. As many as 55,655 students secured their college of first choice. Total seats available for the first merit list stood at 2,49,050. Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2024: 1,30,650 students secure seat in 1st list. (PTI)

Information on admissions will be available to students on their login from 10am, June 27. These students must take admission to avoid being barred from the next round. If students are allotted their first-choice junior college, they should confirm their online admission between June 27 and July 1. Students allotted a college between their second and tenth choices must also confirm their admission within this period;. Instructions for the next round will be displayed on the admission process website.

Admission Process:

After logging in, students who are allotted a junior college in the first list and wish to accept the admission must register their consent online by selecting the "Proceed for Admission" option.

First List Statistics:

- Total Seats Available: 2,49,050

- Applications Received: 2,28,312

- Students Allotted: 1,30,650

- Students with First Choice College: 55,655

- Students with Second Choice College: 20,783

- Students with Third Choice College: 14,448

- Students with Fourth Choice College: 11,245

- Students with Fifth Choice College: 8,974