Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2024: Class 11 first merit list releasing on June 27 at 11thadmission.org.in
Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2024 Class 11 first merit list will be released on June 27, 2024. The steps to check is given here.
School Education and Sports Department, Maharashtra will release Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2024 Class 11 first merit list on June 27, 2024. Candidates can check the first merit list on the official website of Maharashtra FYJC at 11thadmission.org.in.
As per the official schedule, the submission of objections/ correction requests in the General merit list through ‘Grievance Redressal’ in student login can be done from June 18 to June 21, 2024.
UGC’s new curriculum, credit framework for postgraduate programmes explained, here’s all you need to know
To check the first merit list, candidates can follow the steps given below.
Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2024: How to check
- Visit the official website of Maharashtra FYJC at 11thadmission.org.in.
- Click on Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2024 Class 11 first merit list link available on the home page.
- Enter the login details and click on submit.
- A new page will open where first merit list will be displayed.
- Check the merit list and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Also read: MCC NEET UG counselling 2024 likely from July 6 on mcc.nic.in, check details here
The Online admission area covers – The areas of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad corporation as well as Nagpur, Amravati and Nashik Municipal Corporations.
IGNOU launches MBA program in Agribusiness Management to foster India’s agribusiness sector, applications open
The admissions in the Higher Secondary School affiliated to other boards (Excluding the Maharashtra State Board) will not be done through this admission process. Those other Boards' students who seek admission in to the State boards' Junior College can participate in this admission process. For more related details candidates can check the official website of School Education and Sports Department, Maharashtra.
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News