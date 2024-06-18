School Education and Sports Department, Maharashtra will release Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2024 Class 11 first merit list on June 27, 2024. Candidates can check the first merit list on the official website of Maharashtra FYJC at 11thadmission.org.in. Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2024: Class 11 first merit list releasing on June 27 at 11thadmission.org.in

As per the official schedule, the submission of objections/ correction requests in the General merit list through ‘Grievance Redressal’ in student login can be done from June 18 to June 21, 2024.

To check the first merit list, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2024: How to check

Visit the official website of Maharashtra FYJC at 11thadmission.org.in.

Click on Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2024 Class 11 first merit list link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

A new page will open where first merit list will be displayed.

Check the merit list and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Online admission area covers – The areas of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad corporation as well as Nagpur, Amravati and Nashik Municipal Corporations.

The admissions in the Higher Secondary School affiliated to other boards (Excluding the Maharashtra State Board) will not be done through this admission process. Those other Boards' students who seek admission in to the State boards' Junior College can participate in this admission process. For more related details candidates can check the official website of School Education and Sports Department, Maharashtra.