Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result for CAP 2 released at mahacet.org, link here

Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result for CAP 2 has been released. Candidates can check the result through the direct link given below.

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result on August 29, 2023. The selection list has been released for CAP 2. Candidates who have registered themselves for MBBS/ BDS course can check the results through the official site of MAHACET at mahacet.org.

Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result for CAP 2 released at mahacet.org, link here(Photo: Saumya Khandelwal/HT (Photo for representational purposes only))
As per the official schedule, the physical joining and filling of status retention with all original documents and requisite fees can be done from August 30 to September 3, 2023. The last date to resign Round 2 joined seats with forfeiture of registration fees is till September 8, 2023.

Direct link to check Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result

Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of MAHACET at mahacet.org.
  • Click on Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result for CAP 2 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates can check the results.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidate should submit all the original documents and pay requisite fees in the selected college within the stipulated time; failing which this selection stands cancelled. For more related details candidates can check the official site of MAHACET.

