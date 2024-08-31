Maharashtra NEET UG 2024 seat allotment result for Round 1 releasing today, here’s how to check

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, will release the Maharashtra NEET UG 2024 seat allotment result for Round 1 on August 31, 2024. Candidates who have applied for the Phase 1 counselling round can check the seat allotment result on the official website of MAHACET at medical2024.mahacet.org. Maharashtra NEET UG 2024 allotment result releasing today, how to check

As per the revised schedule notice, the CAP Round 1 selection list for Group A—MBBS/ BDS only will be declared on August 31, and the physical joining and filling out of the status retention form with all original documents and requisite fees by DD/Cheque will be done from September 1 to September 5, 2024.

Maharashtra NEET UG 2024 allotment result: How to check

To check the seat allotment result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of MAHACET at medical2024.mahacet.org.

Click on Maharashtra NEET UG 2024 seat allotment result for Round 1 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the seat allotment result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who will get a seat will have to produce these certificates in original and their attested copies for scrutiny at the time of physical document verification, as well as at the time of admission.

The list includes- admit card and mark sheet of NEET UG 2024 exam, Nationality certificate, Domicile certificate, SSC or Class 10th or equivalent examination certificate or school leaving certificate or Birth certificate indicating name of the candidate, Class 12 or HSC or equivalent examination Statement of Marks, Medical fitness certificate, Online Application Form of NEET-UG 2024filled on www.mahacet.org and Aadhar card. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MAHACET.