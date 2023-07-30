Home / Education / Admissions / MCC NEET counselling 2023 final result for round 1 today on mcc.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 30, 2023 09:13 AM IST

NEET UG round 1 seat allotment results to be announced today on mcc.nic.in. Candidates have to report to allotted institutions between July 31 and August 4.

Medical Counselling Committee will announce final results of the NEET UG round 1 seat allotment today on its official website, mcc.nic.in. The provisional allotment result was announced yesterday, July 29.

MCC NEET counselling 2023 round 1 seat allotment result today on mcc.nic.in

“Final result will be displayed on 30.07.2023. Any discrepancy in the result may be immediately informed to MCC of DGHS up to 10:00 A.M of 30.07.2023 through email on the Email Id: mccresultquery@gmail.com,” reads the MCC notice released along with provisional results.

“The candidates are further informed that the Provisional Result is only indicative in nature and subject to change. The candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result and it cannot be challenged before the court of law,” it added.

MCC has asked candidates to approach the allotted college/institute only after final results and after downloading the provisional allotment letter from the website.

As per the counselling schedule, selected candidates have to report at the allotted institutions between July 31 and August 4.

Registrations for the second round of MCC NEET counselling will begin on August 9.

For further details, check the counselling schedule here.

