MCC NEET PG counselling 2023 registration begins today on mcc.nic.in

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is going to start online registrations for the first round of NEET PG counselling 2023 today, July 27. Candidates who want to participate in the postgraduate medical counselling for 50 per cent all India quota and other seats can apply on the website, mcc.nic.in. MCC to begin registration for NEET PG counselling 2023 today on mcc.nic.in(HT File Photo/For representation))

The last date to register and pay the fee is August 1. While the registration window will be closed at 12 pm, the fee payment window will remain open till 8 pm.

Once done with registration, candidates can fill and lock their choices. Choice filling can be done between July 28 and August 2 (11:55 pm). They have to lock their choices between 3 pm and 11:55 pm on August 2.

MCC will announce NEET PG seat allotment result for the first round on August 5. After that, selected candidates have to report/join at allotted institutions between August 7 and 13, 2023.

MCC will hold NEET PG counselling in three rounds which will be followed by a stray vacancy round.

Registrations for the second round of MCC NEET PG counselling will begin on August 17. Here is the schedule.