MCC NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 3 seat allotment result out at mcc.nic.in, direct link here

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) released the NEET PG Counselling 2024 Round 3 seat allotment result on the official website. As per the official schedule, the reporting process will begin on January 26 and will conclude on February 3, 2025. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Candidates who have registered for the NEET PG Round 3 counselling can check their results through the official website at mcc.nic.in.

Direct Link to check MCC NEET PG Round 3 Counselling 2024

Regarding the counselling process:

As per the official schedule, the reporting process will begin on January 26 and will conclude on February 3, 2025. The verification of joined candidates data by institutes sharing of data by MCC will be done from February 4 to February 5, 2025.

The Round 3 registration process was started on December 26 and concluded on January 22 2025. The choice filling and locking process concluded on January 23, 2025. The seat allotment process was done from January 23 to January 24, 2025.

Also Read: NEET UG 2025: NTA reverts to pre-COVID exam pattern, discontinues optional questions

Steps to check MCC NEET PG Counselling 2024 Round 3 seat allotment result:

Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Click on MCC NEET PG Counselling 2024 Round 3 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Once done, click on submit and your seat allotment result will be displayed.

Check the seat allotment result and download it.

For more information, visit the official website.

Also Read: MCC NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 3 seat allotment result out at mcc.nic.in, here's how to check