MCC NEET PG round 3 allotment result out on mcc.nic.in, link here

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced seat allotment result of the third round of NEET PG 2023 counselling for all India quota. Candidates can check it on mcc.nic.in. NEET PG round 3 allotment result announced on mcc.nic.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The result was announced yesterday, September 27 as “provisional” and reports of any discrepancy was invited till 10 am today, September 28. Now, the provisional result is treated as final.

“Provisional Result for Round-3 of NEET PG Counselling 2023 (for MD/MS/DIPLOMA/ MDS/ PGDNB Courses) is now available. Any discrepancy in the result may immediately be informed to MCC of DGHS upto 10:00 AM of 28.09.2023 through email on the Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com after which the Provisional Result will be treated as ‘Final',” MCC said in the notice.

Direct link.

NEET PG 2023 Round 3 seat allotment result: Steps to check

Go to the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the NEET PG round 3 provisional allotment results 2023 link.

Check your result based on all India rank.

Candidates who have been allotted a seat can report to the allotted institute from September 29 to October 6, 2023.

Next, MCC will hold the stray vacancy round registrations for which will begin on October 9. Here's the schedule.

Check the round 3 result notice.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON