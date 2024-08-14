MCC NEET UG Counselling 2024: Registration for Round 1 begins today at mcc.nic.in, check important dates

Medical Counselling Committee will begin the MCC NEET UG Counselling 2024 on August 14, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for undergraduate courses Round 1 counselling can find the direct link on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. MCC NEET UG Counselling 2024: Registration for Round 1 begins today

The registration window will close on August 20, 2024. The payment window will also open today and will close on August 20, 2024 at 12 noon.

NEET UG 2024 Counselling 2024: Registration begins tomorrow, check steps to apply, important dates and more

The choice filling and locking process will begin on August 16 and will conclude on August 20, 2024. The processing of seat allotment will be done August 21 to August 22, 2024. The Round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on August 23, 2024.

All those candidates who have been allotted a seat can report or join the allotted college from August 24 to August 29, 2024. The verification of joined candidates data by institutes sharing of data by MCC will be done from August 30 to August 31, 2024.

Those candidates who have passed the NEET UG examination can apply for the counselling round. To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2024: How to apply

Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Click on MCC NEET UG Counselling 2024 registration link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Now login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who want to apply for Medical/Dental/B.Sc. Nursing seats will have to pay two kinds of fee: Deemed University fee is ₹5000/- and refundable security amount is ₹2,00,000/-.

Candidates who want to apply for (15% All India Quota)/ Central Universities (DU, AMU, BHU and Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi)/AFMC& ESI/ All AIIMS/ JIPMER/B.Sc. Nursing, the fees are: ₹100/- non refundable registration fee forUR/EWS candidates &Rs. 500/- For SC/ ST/ OBC/ PwD candidates. Refundable security amount:- Rs.10,000/- for UR/EWS candidates &Rs. 5,000/- for SC/ST/OBC/PwD e.g. any UR candidate opting for Central Universities/ AFMC/ ESI will pay Rs. 1000/-+ Rs. 10,000= Rs. 11,000 at the time of registration. Any SC/ST/OBC/PwD candidate will pay Rs. 500 + Rs.5,000 = Rs. 5,500 at the time of registration. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.