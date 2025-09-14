MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Last day to register for Round 2 today, choice filling window closes on Sept 15

Medical Counselling Committee will be closing the registration window for Round 2 MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 on Sunday, September 14, 2025. Candidates who are yet to apply for the counselling round can submit their applications on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration window for Round 2 closes on September 14, 2025.

Registration window will be available up to 12 noon, as per the revised schedule.

As per the revised schedule, following are some of the important dates for Round 2:

ACTIVITY DATE Last date to register September 14, 2025, up to 12 noon Last date to make fee payment September 15, 2025, up to 2 AM Choice filling last date September 15, 2025, till 8 AM Choice locking September 14, 2025, from 1 PM to September 15, 2025, up to 8 PM Processing of seat allotment September 15 to September 16, 2025 Seat allotment result September 17, 2025 Reporting at allotted institute September 18 to 25, 2025 Verification of candidates who joined September 26 to 27, 2025 View All Prev Next

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Steps to register for Round 2

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to register for round 2 of MCC NEET UG counselling 2025:

1. Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to register for MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025.

3. Enter the required details to register yourself.

4.Fill in the application form and pay the fee.

5. Review the application form and submit.

6. Download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to check the official website of MCC.