Sun, Sept 14, 2025
MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Last day to register for Round 2 today, choice filling window closes on Sept 15

ByHT Education Desk
Updated on: Sept 14, 2025 10:42 am IST

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: The registration window to for NEET UG 2025 Round 2 will close on Sept 14, 2025. Candidates can apply via the direct link below. 

Medical Counselling Committee will be closing the registration window for Round 2 MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 on Sunday, September 14, 2025. Candidates who are yet to apply for the counselling round can submit their applications on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Registration window will be available up to 12 noon, as per the revised schedule.

DIRECT LINK TO APPLY FOR NEET UG ROUND 2 COUNSELLING 2025

As per the revised schedule, following are some of the important dates for Round 2:

ACTIVITYDATE
Last date to registerSeptember 14, 2025, up to 12 noon
Last date to make fee paymentSeptember 15, 2025, up to 2 AM
Choice filling last dateSeptember 15, 2025, till 8 AM
Choice lockingSeptember 14, 2025, from 1 PM to September 15, 2025, up to 8 PM
Processing of seat allotmentSeptember 15 to September 16, 2025
Seat allotment resultSeptember 17, 2025
Reporting at allotted instituteSeptember 18 to 25, 2025
Verification of candidates who joinedSeptember 26 to 27, 2025

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Steps to register for Round 2

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to register for round 2 of MCC NEET UG counselling 2025:

1. Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to register for MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025.

3. Enter the required details to register yourself.

4.Fill in the application form and pay the fee.

5. Review the application form and submit.

6. Download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to check the official website of MCC.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education News / Admission News / MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Last day to register for Round 2 today, choice filling window closes on Sept 15
Exam and College Guide
