Thu, Sept 04, 2025
MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 registration begins today at mcc.nic.in, here's how to apply

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Published on: Sept 04, 2025 09:03 am IST

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 for Round 2 will begin today, September 4, 2025. The steps to apply is given here. 

Medical Counselling Committee will begin the registration process for MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 on September 4, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for the round 2 counselling can find the direct link through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 registration begins today at mcc.nic.in, here's how to apply(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
As per the revised schedule, the last date to apply for the counselling round is September 9, 2025. The payment facility will be deactivated at 3 pm on September 9.

The choice filling will begin on September 5 and will close on September 9, 2025. The choice locking will be available from 4 pm of September 9 to 11.55 pm of September 9, 2025.

The seat allotment processing will be done from September 10 to September 11, 2025. The seat allotment result for Round 2 will be released on September 12, 2025.

Candidates who have been allotted seat can report to the allotted college from September 13 to September 19, 2025. The verification of joined candidates data by institutes can be done from September 20 to September 21, 2025.

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

2. Click on MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Once registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The seat matrix has been released by NMC of the newly recognized/ increasedMBBS seats in medical colleges across the country. All institutes where there has been increase of seats after start of Round-1 of UG Counselling 2025 are advised to contribute their new seats on intramcc portal for Round-2 of counselling as per matrix provided by NMC. Any excess seat given by any institute which doesn’t match with the NMC matrix is likely to get cancelled.

